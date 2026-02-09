Straight Line of the Day: The Best Ways To Calm a Dame Down … Posted by Oppo on 9 February 2026, 12:00 pm
… look her directly in the eyes and say, “Calm down, Honey, you’re getting hysterical…” …Once you regain consciousness, you’ll find she’s much better…
As with the rodeo, there is no calming down. You just gotta hold on to the rope, ride it out, and hope your circus clown buddy has your back if and when things go sideways.
Calmly say “Baby, I’m worried – this stress isn’t good for you. Why try doing something relaxing for just a few minutes? How about making me a sandwich, hmm?”
…show her the 10 inch 🥒 cucumber bulge in your pants.
How’s a half a dozen pairs of balled up old socks going to change anything?