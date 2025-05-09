Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 5/2/2025 : New Matches 5/9/2025

Working 5 to 9 boys.
Results
|Michelle Yeoh
|No Preference
|Nadja Regin
|105
|3
|70
|Teri Hatcher
|No Preference
|Margaret Nolan
|172
|0
|58
Week of 5/9/2025
Match 1
Claudine Auger (Domino Derval) vs Cecilie Thomsen (Professor Inga Bergstrom)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Claudine Auger
|0 – 1 – 0
|86 – 1 – 148
Actress: Claudine Auger Nationality: French Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Domino Derval was the mistress of SPECTRE agent Emilio Largo. Bond discovers that Largo had killed Domino’s brother, and thinks he can use that fact to get her on his side. They meet underwater as Bond untraps Domino’s flipper from the coral, and Bond manages to convince her to plot against Largo.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Cecilie Thomsen
|1 – 0 – 0
|217 – 0 – 25
Actress: Cecilie Thomsen Nationality: Danish Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Synopsis:
Inga Bergstrom was a Professor of Danish at Oxford University. Bond said, in Danish, “I’ve always enjoyed studying a new tongue, Professor.”, to which Bergstrom replied “One might say you have a natural ability.” Just then, the camera panned to show Bond and Bergstrom in bed together. The phone rang, and on discovering it was Moneypenny, Bond replied that he was just brushing up on a little Danish.
Match 2
Luciana Paluzzi (Fiona Volpe) vs Denise Richards (Dr. Christmas Jones)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Luciana Paluzzi
|1 – 0 – 0
|142 – 2 – 74
Actress: Luciana Paluzzi Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Fiona Volpe was the archtypical Bond henchwoman, with the task of seducing men into traps. She was feisty and more competent than many of the henchmen in the Bond films. She met her end while dancing with Bond; a henchman tried to shoot Bond in the back, but he quickly spun round and the bullet killed Fiona instead.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Denise Richards
|1 – 0 – 0
|164 – 1 – 105
Actress: Denise Richards Nationality: American Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Christmas Jones was a nuclear physicist working for an international agency that decommissioned nuclear weapons from the Soviet Union era. After Bond helped her escape from an explosion, Jones helped Bond investigate a bomb travelling along Elektra King’s oil pipeline. She discovered that half the plutonium was missing, which helped Bond discover King’s intentions in time to stop her. The two spend Christmas together in turkey at the end of the film.
Christmas Jones:
“That Christmas ornament was like an ornament to me.”