Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 5/2/2025 : New Matches 5/9/2025

Posted by on

Working 5 to 9 boys.

Results

Michelle YeohNo PreferenceNadja Regin
105370

Teri HatcherNo PreferenceMargaret Nolan
172058

Week of 5/9/2025

Match 1

Claudine Auger (Domino Derval) vs Cecilie Thomsen (Professor Inga Bergstrom)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Claudine Auger0 – 1 – 086 – 1 – 148
Domino Derval

Actress:Claudine Auger
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Domino Derval was the mistress of SPECTRE agent Emilio Largo. Bond discovers that Largo had killed Domino’s brother, and thinks he can use that fact to get her on his side. They meet underwater as Bond untraps Domino’s flipper from the coral, and Bond manages to convince her to plot against Largo.

Claudine Auger

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Cecilie Thomsen1 – 0 – 0217 – 0 – 25
Professor Inga Bergstrom

Actress:Cecilie Thomsen
Nationality:Danish
Bond Movie:Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Synopsis:

Inga Bergstrom was a Professor of Danish at Oxford University. Bond said, in Danish, “I’ve always enjoyed studying a new tongue, Professor.”, to which Bergstrom replied “One might say you have a natural ability.” Just then, the camera panned to show Bond and Bergstrom in bed together. The phone rang, and on discovering it was Moneypenny, Bond replied that he was just brushing up on a little Danish.

Cecilie Thomsen

Who do you prefer?
34 votes · 34 answers
Vote

Match 2

Luciana Paluzzi (Fiona Volpe) vs Denise Richards (Dr. Christmas Jones)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Luciana Paluzzi1 – 0 – 0142 – 2 – 74
Fiona Volpe

Actress:Luciana Paluzzi
Nationality:Italian
Bond Movie:Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Fiona Volpe was the archtypical Bond henchwoman, with the task of seducing men into traps. She was feisty and more competent than many of the henchmen in the Bond films. She met her end while dancing with Bond; a henchman tried to shoot Bond in the back, but he quickly spun round and the bullet killed Fiona instead.

Luciana Paluzzi

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Denise Richards1 – 0 – 0164 – 1 – 105
Dr. Christmas Jones

Actress:Denise Richards
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:The World is Not Enough (1999)

Synopsis:

Christmas Jones was a nuclear physicist working for an international agency that decommissioned nuclear weapons from the Soviet Union era. After Bond helped her escape from an explosion, Jones helped Bond investigate a bomb travelling along Elektra King’s oil pipeline. She discovered that half the plutonium was missing, which helped Bond discover King’s intentions in time to stop her. The two spend Christmas together in turkey at the end of the film.

Denise Richards

Who do you prefer?
36 votes · 36 answers
Vote

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.