I’ve Got Some Quantum Entanglement in the Back of the Closet. Do Scientists Need It?

The short answer is yes. You don’t want to hear the long answer. Scientists will take it as long as it can be carbon dated.
Rocks…and stuff like that are no good. So if you’re a major Rock Hound fuggetabout it.
“I don’t think that they’re very keen on it – they’ve already got it, you see, being entangled and all…”
Years ago they told me taking the Tide Pod Challenge would untangle the entanglement but I went with my gut feeling and didn’t believe them.
Step away from the quantum entanglement!!
Don’t even look at it.
Don’t poke it.
Don’t spray it with water.
Don’t let your cat in the closet or it’ll become simultaneously DEAD AND ALIVE!
Call Neil deGrasse Tyson and tell him to come over and grapple with it. Tell him this is a Nobel Prize opportunity of the highest order right out of the Twilight Zone!
Not need, but want
Oh. Like the IRS.
Maybe the Ether Bunny will bring them some.
I hope they’re domestic quantum entanglements. George Washington wisely warned against foreign entanglements.
It’s not there. MADE YOU LOOK! Now it’s definitely not there.
As long as it isn’t a foreign entanglement. I promised George Washington I wouldn’t participate in those.
Dammit, DamnCat, now I need to invent a time machine to make it look like I came up with the line first.
Note to self: Read previous comments before hitting “Post Comment.”
*Narrator voice: In the future, tankdemon will not be reading previous comments before clicking “Post Comment.”
Bring it on, I’m ready:
http://tiny.cc/ny5j001
I doubt it’s a real quantum entaglement. It’s probably just your dirty laundry.