I’ve Got Some Quantum Entanglement in the Back of the Closet. Do Scientists Need It?

Posted by on

13 Comments

  1. The short answer is yes. You don’t want to hear the long answer. Scientists will take it as long as it can be carbon dated.
    Rocks…and stuff like that are no good. So if you’re a major Rock Hound fuggetabout it.

    Reply to this comment

  3. Step away from the quantum entanglement!!

    Don’t even look at it.

    Don’t poke it.

    Don’t spray it with water.

    Don’t let your cat in the closet or it’ll become simultaneously DEAD AND ALIVE!

    Call Neil deGrasse Tyson and tell him to come over and grapple with it. Tell him this is a Nobel Prize opportunity of the highest order right out of the Twilight Zone!

    2
    Reply to this comment

    • Dammit, DamnCat, now I need to invent a time machine to make it look like I came up with the line first.

      Note to self: Read previous comments before hitting “Post Comment.”

      *Narrator voice: In the future, tankdemon will not be reading previous comments before clicking “Post Comment.”

      1
      Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.