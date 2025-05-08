Yet Another Promoted Comment

Hey, if you keep this up, Walrus and I won’t have to do any work!
Courtesy of Gene:
the PayPal Conclave
I want to give him online credit for it before someone else floats it out there. Like me. I wish I’d thought of it.
Hey man, even Losers like me get lucky sometimes…sometimes twice in 2 days. I fell asleep in the bathtub last night and almost drowned. Fortunately my toy dolphins pushed me to the surface. 🐬 🐬
That’s what Tom Petty says at least.
For years I always told everyone that I wanted to die young so I could leave a good looking corpse…but that ship has sailed…I blew it.
So, I can retire now?