Yet Another Promoted Comment

Posted by on

Hey, if you keep this up, Walrus and I won’t have to do any work!

Courtesy of Gene:

the PayPal Conclave

I want to give him online credit for it before someone else floats it out there. Like me. I wish I’d thought of it.

2

4 Comments

  1. Hey man, even Losers like me get lucky sometimes…sometimes twice in 2 days. I fell asleep in the bathtub last night and almost drowned. Fortunately my toy dolphins pushed me to the surface. 🐬 🐬

    2
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.