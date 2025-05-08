Straight Line of the Day: Sure, There Are 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover. There Are Also 50 Ways To…

    • “The problem is all inside your head,”
      Walrus said to me
      He doesn’t really want you dead
      Think logically
      I love to watch you in your struggle
      To be free
      There must be fifty ways
      To dodge the Emu

      He said it is not my habit
      To ever intercede
      Furthermore, my entertainment
      Is the only thing I need
      But I’ll repeat myself
      While you scramble to be freed
      There must be fifty ways
      To dodge the Emu
      Fifty ways to dodge the Emu

      You just quit your old job, Bob
      Hide in a rut, but
      You need to be quick, Slick
      To keep yourself free
      Try leaving town, Clown
      Before he takes your ass down
      Just drop your iPhone, see
      To keep yourself free

      2
  10. . . . commit suicide if you have evidence against Hillary.
    Here is your noose, Bruce
    Operate this gun, son
    Want some cyanide, Clyde
    Enjoy your sword, Ward
    Drink the poison, Illinoisian
    Have arsenic, Dick
    How about a bayonet, Bridgette
    Here, take this pill, Bill
    Carbon monoxide, Hyde
    An 8th floor leap, creep
    You need to suffocate, Kate
    Time for you to drown, clown
    . . . and so on

