Straight Line of the Day: Sure, There Are 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover. There Are Also 50 Ways To… Posted by Oppo on 8 May 2025, 12:00 pm
… dodge an Emu (trust me)…
“The problem is all inside your head,”
Walrus said to me
He doesn’t really want you dead
Think logically
I love to watch you in your struggle
To be free
There must be fifty ways
To dodge the Emu
He said it is not my habit
To ever intercede
Furthermore, my entertainment
Is the only thing I need
But I’ll repeat myself
While you scramble to be freed
There must be fifty ways
To dodge the Emu
Fifty ways to dodge the Emu
You just quit your old job, Bob
Hide in a rut, but
You need to be quick, Slick
To keep yourself free
Try leaving town, Clown
Before he takes your ass down
Just drop your iPhone, see
To keep yourself free
There must be 50 ways to Love your lever.
Just step on the back, Jack.
Or pull on the end, Ben.
Put yourself in between, Gene.
Ohh, I guess it’s just three.
Make that 53 ways for me. I digress…
There Are Also 50 Ways To…
Make love 💕 to your Lover according to the Kamasutra but I hit 51 once.
That last one is illegal in 37 states.
…find the flaws in any given Democrat’s argument.
Hate your leaver
… eat a Reese’s Peanut Butter cup.
. . . cast a ballot in every state at the same time, according to Dominion
… get Gilligan to succumb to Mary Ann and Ginger’s wishes. Or Oppo, for that matter.
… pronounce any word, if you’re Joe Biden.
. . . diagram a sentence, if it’s one mumbled by Joe Biden
. . . commit suicide if you have evidence against Hillary.
Here is your noose, Bruce
Operate this gun, son
Want some cyanide, Clyde
Enjoy your sword, Ward
Drink the poison, Illinoisian
Have arsenic, Dick
How about a bayonet, Bridgette
Here, take this pill, Bill
Carbon monoxide, Hyde
An 8th floor leap, creep
You need to suffocate, Kate
Time for you to drown, clown
. . . and so on
To say Basil.