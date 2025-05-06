Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 6 May 2025, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
What happens when you stick your hand inside his truck bed?
FAFO!
Pardon me, do you have any Grey Poupon?
They probably have some Greyhound Poupon….or just some Greyhound Poo on them. You have to ask them the right question to get the right answer…and you better use the correct pronouns too. 🐶
The Magnificent Seven ride!
Among the seven, only Chris, Vin, and Chico survived…. 😭 😢 😭
“Check out my new nose gate…”
I ain’t no stranger, that’s a Ford kennel!
You may have more horses under the hood but I got more doggies in the boot.
Libturd Film Maker Michael Moore:
“My stomach can growl louder than all of those dogs put together.”
“Who’ll let the dogs out?”