Straight Line of the Day: What Is Normal? Posted by Oppo on 10 May 2025, 12:00 pm What's Normal, Exactly?Kunstler.com | 3 May, 2025 | James Howard Kunstler
It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.
Or is this a Jeopardy! Question?
“Normal” is pretty much just behaving like Norm.
Also stuff that Norm likes can be identified as “Normal”.
“True courage is being afraid and going ahead and doing your job anyhow, that’s what courage is.” – General Norman Swartzkoff
But you can call him Norm.
Also, Norm Peterson and Cliff Claven are the most famous drinking buddies of all time..’bar’ none.
What is Normal?
A healthy disdain for government, with a grudging acknowledgement that it’s necessary.
Hating Hillary Clinton.
Wanting to date AOC.
An inability to decide between Ginger or Mary Ann.
Knowing that sticking a paperclip in your laptops charging port is stupid. (see tiktok Chromebook Challenge).
Sticking a paperclip in your laptops charging port isn’t stupid. Sticking it in an electrical wall socket like I did in high school science is. It is what it is..I is starting to hate that word now…is.
What is Normal?
Me. The rest of you guys? eh.
Fondly remembering “Abby Normal”.
Let’s break it down: “Nor” is a shortened version of Norse, and “mal” is obviously an abbreviated version of male , so, ipso facto, normal is a Northern European man, and all others are to be compared to them..,