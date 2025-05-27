Straight Line of the Day: Very Few People Seem To Talk About…

  8. . . . having evidence against Hillary
    . . . when during the last 80 something years Biden was actually coherent
    . . . dating AOC. Or any of the nasty Squad for that matter
    . . . Jasmine Crockett joining Mensa. See also “The View”
    . . . leaving a cake out in the rain
    . . . holding on to 16 as long as you can
    . . . a killer on the road whose brain is squirming like a toad

    • I just read that Daltrey is 81, and Townsend is 82. (Or vice versa.) And they’re on another farewell tour. Uh, guys? Probably time to stop doing most of your repertoire when you’re Bidenesque.

  11. Churchill’s probable disgust of modern Britain:

    [Prime Minister Lloyd George, after WWI] toyed with the idea of opening talks with the Reds. Churchill, hearing of it, rushed to Downing Street and, according to the diary of Mary Borden, Edwards Spiers’s wife, “Winston told LG one might as well legalize sodomy as recognize the Bolsheviks.”

    — William Manchester, The Last Lion: Visions of Glory, 1983

    • Winston then set out to warn the British public against what he called the “poison peril” in the East. In Dundee he said: “Russia is being rapidly reduced by the Bolsheviks to an animal form of barbarism. . . . The Bolsheviks maintain themselves by bloody and wholesale butcheries and murders. . . . Civilization is being completely extinguished over gigantic areas, while Bolsheviks hop and caper like troops of ferocious baboons amid the ruins of cities and the corpses of their victims.”

      Odd to think Churchill would have been jailed today in his beloved Britain.

      • In the early history of “The Land Of The RUS,” the migrating RUS would move down a valley and kill every man, woman and child they found. When they finally got to Bagdad, Iraq, it stopped. Bagdad had unimaginable riches – jewels that the RUS chose to trade for rather than kill to get. The great Russian jewels of the old Russian monarchy are the result.

        But today’s Russians are not those people. And Bolshevism has been replaced by the Russian oligarchy. We had a chance to help Russia move toward freedom and Capitalism in the 1990’s/2000’s, but it was halted by the Neocon’s via Clinton and G.W.Bush.

  13. Very Few People Seem To Talk About…

    …the Yellowstone Caldera. Sure, SMOD is always involed when people have had enough of those world. Even Cthulu is called upon to put the Earth out of its misery, but the Yellowstone Caldera? It gets about as much attention as Sydney Sweeney’s belly button.

    • I blame all the typos and grammatical errors on the copy editor.

      He has been sacked and told to take a walk. Not fired, sacked and told to take a walk. I placed a burlap sack over his head and made him walk barefoot through a room full of Legos.

      Maybe next time he’ll pay attention to details.

