Straight Line of the Day: Very Few People Seem To Talk About… Posted by Oppo on 27 May 2025, 12:00 pm
…Fight Club.
You know that nobody’s talking
About a new way of walking,
They just turn to Uber, you’ll find
Walk right up
Sit right down
First you put your seat belt on
Very few people seem to talk about…
…whatever happened to civility, YOU JERKS!!!
Very few people seem to talk about…
…me, but I’m talking enough about me to make up for it…
Very few people seem to talk about…
… you know, the thing…
,,, And they wanted to run him again — for another four years.
Very Few People Seem To Talk About…IMAO anymore. The Glory Days are over and it just isn’t as funny anymore, it’s funny, just not as funny. 🤣
Well, FrankJs and Harveys are hard to come by.
Is Frnak still alive? I hear Harvey disappeared into the Wisconsin outback.
I heard he haunts these hills, every full moon . . .
You guys do a great job.👍
“Right back at ya, Slick.”
— Seinfeld reference
If you have to state the reference source. your reader is uncultured. I learned that from Frnak.
Jimmy Johnson is right!
“Four months ago, I stood beneath the dome of the Capitol and proclaimed the dawn of the Golden Age of IMAO. From that moment on, it has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action to usher in the greatest and most successful era in the history of IMAO. We are JUST GETTING STARTED. Today I report that IMAO’s MOMENTUM is back. Our SPIRIT is back. Our PRIDE is back. Our CONFIDENCE is back. And the IMAO Dream is surging—bigger and better than ever before. The IMAO Dream is UNSTOPPABLE, and our web site is on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again.”
– Donald Trump –
“…I stood beneath the dome of the Capitol…”
Now do the Intern’s Lounge.
… Wait until you get the big, beautiful bill.
…the price of tea in China.
. . . having evidence against Hillary
. . . when during the last 80 something years Biden was actually coherent
. . . dating AOC. Or any of the nasty Squad for that matter
. . . Jasmine Crockett joining Mensa. See also “The View”
. . . leaving a cake out in the rain
. . . holding on to 16 as long as you can
. . . a killer on the road whose brain is squirming like a toad
Very few people seem to talk about…
… Anthony Comstock these days…
What the hell. Here’s an Obscury, because I’m too lazy to look that one up.
That should get you banned in Boston, for sure…
Very few people seem to talk about…
My Generation… Who’s doin’ it…
I just read that Daltrey is 81, and Townsend is 82. (Or vice versa.) And they’re on another farewell tour. Uh, guys? Probably time to stop doing most of your repertoire when you’re Bidenesque.
Churchill’s probable disgust of modern Britain:
Odd to think Churchill would have been jailed today in his beloved Britain.
In the early history of “The Land Of The RUS,” the migrating RUS would move down a valley and kill every man, woman and child they found. When they finally got to Bagdad, Iraq, it stopped. Bagdad had unimaginable riches – jewels that the RUS chose to trade for rather than kill to get. The great Russian jewels of the old Russian monarchy are the result.
But today’s Russians are not those people. And Bolshevism has been replaced by the Russian oligarchy. We had a chance to help Russia move toward freedom and Capitalism in the 1990’s/2000’s, but it was halted by the Neocon’s via Clinton and G.W.Bush.
What drummer Carl marches to the beat of. It’s that dude from Foghat, BTW.
Very Few People Seem To Talk About…
…the Yellowstone Caldera. Sure, SMOD is always involed when people have had enough of those world. Even Cthulu is called upon to put the Earth out of its misery, but the Yellowstone Caldera? It gets about as much attention as Sydney Sweeney’s belly button.
I blame all the typos and grammatical errors on the copy editor.
He has been sacked and told to take a walk. Not fired, sacked and told to take a walk. I placed a burlap sack over his head and made him walk barefoot through a room full of Legos.
Maybe next time he’ll pay attention to details.
I got involed once – the doctor prescribed two rounds of traps followed by a dose of Ivermectin, and I was good to go…
Very Few People Seem To Talk About…
Anything that would lead to me getting sent to prison….
If they know what’s good for them.