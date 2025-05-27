We Should Be Able To Come Up With Better Satire Than Harvard

Star Harvard business professor stripped of tenure, fired for manipulating data in studies on dishonesty
NY Post | 05/27/2025 | Richard Pollina
…
A preliminary investigation of Gino’s work by Harvard was launched in October 2021 after concerns about the papers’ sketchy data were brought to the school.
A full probe into the allegations was conducted in 2022 and 2023, where Gino and people who worked with her on the papers were interviewed, with faculty of the Harvard Business School also reviewing and analyzing her data, emails, and papers’ manuscripts.
