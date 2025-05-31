The Flin Flon Man

A Canadian prairie city virtually deserted as fires rage and thousands more evacuees expected
AP News | May 30, 2025
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Canadian prairie city of Flin Flon was virtually deserted and more evacuees were expected, Manitoba’s premier said Friday, as wildfires raged in the province.
Premier Wab Kinew told a news conference that the mayor, councilors, health-care staff and other officials have had to depart Flin Flon, a city of 5,000 people.
“The only folks remaining on the ground are firefighters and folks in the office of the fire commissioner and RCMP, who are there to battle the blaze,” Kinew said.
“We do expect some very, very challenging conditions in Flin Flon and in the surrounding community.”
The quicker my country gets off its ass and has a huge fleet of fire fighting water bombers..the better. This happens every year and we need to get it together..Hit it quick and hit it hard..ffs..
