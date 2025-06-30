Babesleaga Group AG : Week 1 : Results and Standings

Posted by on

Sorry for the lateness but the old computer is acting it’s age.

Results

Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Jenna Ortega1 – 0 – 07171.002771.00 – 27.00
Emmanuelle Chriqui1 – 0 – 06666.002166.00 – 21.00
Dina Meyer1 – 0 – 06363.002263.00 – 22.00
January Jones1 – 0 – 05555.003055.00 – 30.00
Joely Richardson0 – 1 – 03030.005530.00 – 55.00
Anya Taylor-Joy0 – 1 – 02727.007127.00 – 71.00
Laurie Holden0 – 1 – 02222.006322.00 – 63.00
Jamie Murray0 – 1 – 02121.006621.00 – 66.00

Week 2

  • 10:00 am Joely Richardson
  • 2:00 pm Laurie Holden vs Jenna Ortega
  • 6:00 pm January Jones vs Jamie Murray
  • 8:00 pm Dina Meyer vs Emmanuelle Chriqui

  1. Your computer is acting up? (shocking) It should be acting down instead. Does it sometimes sound kind of like a jet taking off? Yep, your cooling fans are dirty and should have never been cleared for takeoff.
    Also, try switching from Windows 1 to Doors 10.

    • Lastnight it took an hour to power up and run. My security updates were taking forever. Perhaps the fact that I am not on it all day may be a factor. Dmn summer with it’s damn beautiful weather and my damned gardening chores and the damn beautiful pool and cold drinks afterwards.

      1
