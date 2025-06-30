Babesleaga Group AG : Week 1 : Results and Standings

Sorry for the lateness but the old computer is acting it’s age.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Jenna Ortega
|1 – 0 – 0
|71
|71.00
|27
|71.00 – 27.00
|Emmanuelle Chriqui
|1 – 0 – 0
|66
|66.00
|21
|66.00 – 21.00
|Dina Meyer
|1 – 0 – 0
|63
|63.00
|22
|63.00 – 22.00
|January Jones
|1 – 0 – 0
|55
|55.00
|30
|55.00 – 30.00
|Joely Richardson
|0 – 1 – 0
|30
|30.00
|55
|30.00 – 55.00
|Anya Taylor-Joy
|0 – 1 – 0
|27
|27.00
|71
|27.00 – 71.00
|Laurie Holden
|0 – 1 – 0
|22
|22.00
|63
|22.00 – 63.00
|Jamie Murray
|0 – 1 – 0
|21
|21.00
|66
|21.00 – 66.00
Week 2
- 10:00 am Joely Richardson
- 2:00 pm Laurie Holden vs Jenna Ortega
- 6:00 pm January Jones vs Jamie Murray
- 8:00 pm Dina Meyer vs Emmanuelle Chriqui
Your computer is acting up? (shocking) It should be acting down instead. Does it sometimes sound kind of like a jet taking off? Yep, your cooling fans are dirty and should have never been cleared for takeoff.
Also, try switching from Windows 1 to Doors 10.
Lastnight it took an hour to power up and run. My security updates were taking forever. Perhaps the fact that I am not on it all day may be a factor. Dmn summer with it’s damn beautiful weather and my damned gardening chores and the damn beautiful pool and cold drinks afterwards.
I’m a Teetotaler 😉 and I just like sitting around drinking Gatorade and watching my weeds grow and watching stray cats eating my doves. 😡