Friday Night Open Thread: Define Bunker; Define Busting Posted by Oppo on 27 June 2025, 6:00 pm Well, no one’s really sure what went on and what the results were. Of course, that would make a fine epitaph for a gravesite, too. The more random your comment, the more effective.
Dimocrats:
“The bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites set them back only 2 days and 4 hours.
IMPEACH!
Some background information: My dog stole a rabbit from the cat a couple of mornings ago. We delayed our morning walk while he feasted on his ill gotten gain. While walking, he puked up the rabbit, and we continued our walk. On the way back, he stopped and ate the vomited rabbit, keeping it down this time.
My question: does that count as eating one rabbit or two? I keep score of his annual rabbit ingestion. Last year was eight. This year is either two or three, depending on how this one (two?) gets counted.
Ehhhh..what’s up Doc? Everyone knows it counts as only one wabbit.
At first, I thought this was going to be a story with a moral.
Nobody told me there’d be math.
Counts as one. One rabbit dead, one rabbit eaten.
Hare of the dog that bit ya.
Bunker? Sure! Bringer to my bunk!
Then, I shall demonstrate busting.
Definitions
“Bunker” – location where you bunk her down for the night.
“Busting” – that special moment when her breasts bust out of her brassiere.
(See, we Scot-Irish doon’t beat around the boosh!)
Jimmy: I’m also Scotch/Irish. I’d buy you a beer, but I’m skint. And guess why.
Top 10 Reasons Why You’re Skint:
10. The ex’s lawyer was THAT good.
9. Your kids emptied your wallet for 25 years.
8. You didn’t have flood insurance in North Carolina.
7. You were living in Lahaina when it burned.
6. You visit Baltimore too often..
5. All your bones are broken (see #6 above).
4. Bad penmanship on IRS Form 1040.
3. You’re being blackmailed by Hillary Clinton.
2. Your Yachtet sank and, of course, once again, no insurance!
And the Number One reason you’re skint:
1. Gambling addiction on 25¢ slot machines..
Bunker: 70’s sitcom character created by Norman Lear to make those of us who voted for Nixon look like bigots.
Buster: What Bunker would do to the Mrs. Bunker if she refused to “stifle”.