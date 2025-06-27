Math / Pop Song Thoughts Posted by Oppo on 27 June 2025, 5:00 pm Is one really the loneliest number? Wouldn’t, say, 2.51789 be lonelier, since no one ever gives it a thought?
The number 69 is never alone.
…making the loneliest number 68. 69 minus one because you’re alone.
2.51789? Why just the other day I was commenting on just what a wonderful number that is! So fresh and unspoiled.
Seriously, we’re anthropomorphising numbers now?
Poor number one! He’s all alone!
Seriously, don’t you think all numbers have the same number of neighbors regardless of the numbering system used? (Integers, Reals, Complex, Quarternions, Octonions). If they all have the same number of neighbors, then how can any one number be lonely? Huh? Huh? Huh?
QED
(I hate retirement.)
Another Math / Pop Music question:
Assuming you do hear the train whistle blow when it’s exactly 100 miles away from you, how quickly would you have to go to reach this person at a location 500 miles from their home?
Insufficient data. She doesn’t say how fast she’s travelling.
But you can come up with a ratio … assuming she’s going at a constant rate.
You’d have to traverse 500 miles in the time it takes her to travel 400 miles … assuming you want to reconnect with her at this point.
Without a shirt on her back, I anticipate this causing unforeseen complications.
Another Math / Pop Music question:
How can someone be once / twice / three times a lady?
That’s one big woman.
Or are we talking quality, not quantity?
Let x = the quality of being a lady
Then 3x = three times a lady
How is this measured?
Is it a Schrodinger’s Lady kind of situation?
Does it only manifest itself when you open Pandora’s Box?
The only thing anyone has ever gotten right is the fact that video killed the radio star.
This is clearly a Schrödinger’s cat situation where she could either be a lady or not a lady. The only way to know for sure is to bust her bunker and find out. Until you find out, you must regard her as both a lady and not a lady, i.e., a tranny. This is very non-intuitive because how can you be both at once? I’m telling you it’s NOT POSSIBLE! And what happens if sheit is entangled? Man, Quantum Mechanics is screwy!
To be three times a lady, you’d have to bust her bunker three times and be lucky, I guess. At that point, she’d probably expect you to propose.
Schrödinger’s pu***.
Honorable mention goes to the singer who proves, by meticulously documenting and specifying each quantified hour, that he indeed intends to literally rock around the clock tonight.
Or proves that there was a second key.
Ah, but that’s where I had them.
Paul Simon alleges, but does not prove, there are fifty ways to leave your lover.
Points for accuracy go to Paul McCartney, for maintaining a correct count all the way through his opus Two of Us.
Equal points to John Lennon in Come Together: to wit: “One and one and one is three.”
For true greatness in the intersection of math and music, one must look to Tennessee Ernie Ford.
“16 Tons,” right?
Or Roger Miller:
2 hours of pushing brooms => 8′ by 12′ 4-bit room.
Some unit conversion required.