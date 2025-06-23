Straight Line of the Day: Mothers’ Day? Fathers’ Day? Presidents’ Day? Nope. What Else You Got? Posted by Oppo on 23 June 2025, 12:00 pm
Well, for the first time in a long while, IMAO failed to honor FrankJ Day, June 4th. I don’t think it was because it’s also Bob B Day, but it might be because Pride Month fatigue has finally set in…
White Supremacy Day
You don’t like it then say hello to my lil’ friend….a 2-shot Derringer.
We must all BOW to Basil/Oppo/Walrus Day!!!
That more a 5 times a day, Mecca kind of thing.
It’s time for an Intern-fada…
Intern-fadas
Phoebe Caties
And here I’m left with
de Camptown ladies
The world must deal with a return to MOB rule…
MOAB rule?
Maybe it’s MOP rule (darn bifocals!)…
Happy Parvuli Dei!
Today we celebrate the cub scout religious award that the cub scout barely understands but his mother thought he may as well get it because he’s going to church anyway.
Tomorrow is Tunasday!
Taco Cat day! Coming and going.
It tells all about it on my plaque. So it’s Plaque History Month.
You’re really scraping here…
Plague Lies Matter
No one wants to hear about your poor dental hygiene, Oppo.
Not enamored of my enamel?
Enamyl nitrite poppers
Will add a mile to your camel
Just don’t tell the coppers.
.
I admit, I had to ‘crack’ a book:
Another day? Spread them out. I’m still recovering from all the shopping at the big Juneteenth sales and all the Juneteenth parties and festivities that rocked my town.
Saturday, June 28th:
“Spread Them Out” Day
I think June is Tequila and Tacos month. Or maybe it was July. August? September through May?
According to the latest coverage, any time is TACO time…
How ’bout we celebrate every November…. Kamala-Didn’t-Win-Day ??
Maybe free beer, or sumpthin.
If it’s a Democrat holiday, it’s a “free beer tomorrow” thing.
Or maybe …. “Ayatollah Crapped His Pants Day”?
(June 22, of course)