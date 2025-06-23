24 Comments

  1. Well, for the first time in a long while, IMAO failed to honor FrankJ Day, June 4th. I don’t think it was because it’s also Bob B Day, but it might be because Pride Month fatigue has finally set in…

      • Not enamored of my enamel?
        Enamyl nitrite poppers
        Will add a mile to your camel
        Just don’t tell the coppers.
        .

        I admit, I had to ‘crack’ a book:

        Amyl nitrite is related to the nitrate medicines and is used by inhalation to relieve the pain of angina attacks. It works by relaxing blood vessels and increasing the supply of blood and oxygen to the heart while reducing its workload.

        Amyl nitrite may also be used for other conditions as determined by your doctor.

        This medicine comes in a glass capsule covered by a protective cloth. The cloth covering allows you to crush the glass capsule between your fingers without cutting yourself.

        On the street, this medicine and others like it are sometimes called “poppers.” They have been used by some people to cause a “high” or to improve sex. Use in this way is not recommended. Amyl nitrite can cause serious harmful effects if too much is inhaled.

        — Mayo Clinic

