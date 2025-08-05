The ‘Cat’alina 500
Release the rats!
Now I’ll catch that Speedy Gonzalez!
A hula hoop act like you’ve never seen.
The guy she told Damncat not to worry about.
When that Roomba ride went just a little too far.
We all wear our mask(ing tape)
It looks like a tape delay again…
Just for the record I first heard that phrase “Tape Delay” on ‘ABC’s Wide World of Sports’.
A little live-action anime…
♫ The wheels on the cat go ….nowhere
Check out the whitewalls on my Cat-illac!
Just another way of purr-suance.
The cat back exhaust is …brutal.
