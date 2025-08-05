Straight Line of the Day: So What Have You Found Lately?

Couple Find Nazi Bunker After Digging Under Home
Yahoo! News | August 3, 2025

A couple have discovered a Nazi bunker underneath their house.

Shaun and Carrie Tullier bought their home in Torteval, Guernsey, four years ago and were tipped off by someone who used to live in the house about a wartime building being underneath it.

After digging up their driveway, they eventually managed to unearth the bunker and now have plans to turn it into a games room and gym, although they will keep the original features. The bunker dates back to when Hitler’s forces occupied the Channel Islands from 1940 until 1945.

14 Comments

  6. So What Have You Found Lately? I recently found the Holy Grail! Well, not the real Holy Grail, but one that looks just like it! Well, it wasn’t really a grail, it was a glass of whiskey. Still, pretty good!

  8. I found it more and more difficult to achieve bacon via our current level of mirthful commentary.
    Perhaps an award of prosciutto or pancetta would provoke higher quality of joviality among us.

    or sumthin

