Straight Line of the Day: So What Have You Found Lately?

Couple Find Nazi Bunker After Digging Under Home

Yahoo! News | August 3, 2025

A couple have discovered a Nazi bunker underneath their house.

Shaun and Carrie Tullier bought their home in Torteval, Guernsey, four years ago and were tipped off by someone who used to live in the house about a wartime building being underneath it.

After digging up their driveway, they eventually managed to unearth the bunker and now have plans to turn it into a games room and gym, although they will keep the original features. The bunker dates back to when Hitler’s forces occupied the Channel Islands from 1940 until 1945.