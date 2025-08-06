Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 7/30/2025 : New Matches for 8/6/2025

Summertime and the voting is easy.

Results

Britt EklandNo PreferenceTina Hudson
132277
Tanya RobertsNo PreferenceMaud Adams
113196

New Matches for 8/6/2025

Match 1

Carmen du Sautoy (Saida) vs Grace Jones (May Day)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Carmen du Sautoy0 – 4 – 090 – 13 – 740
Saide

Actress:Carmen du Sautoy
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Synopsis:

Saida was a Lebanese belly dancer, and the ex-lover of agent 002, Bill Fairbanks. When Fairbanks is found dead, Bond visits Saida to find out what happened. Saida mentions that she found the bullet that killed Fairbanks and now uses it as a lucky charm belly button. Bond tries to casually steal the bullet, but after getting hit on the back by the club bouncer, he swallows it by mistake.

Carmen du Sautoy

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Grace Jones0 – 4 – 070 – 18 – 810
May Day

Actress:Grace Jones
Nationality:Jamaican
Bond Movie:A View To a Kill (1985)

Synopsis:

May Day was the girlfriend of Max Zorin, and also worked for him as an assassin.May Day killed Bond’s chauffeur, and tried to kill Bond on several occasions. Much later in the film, May Day realized that she had been double crossed by Zorin, who had left her to die in an explosion that would cause a flood in silicon valley. May Day joined teams with Bond to remove the bomb, and in doing so, met her death.

Grace Jones

Who do you prefer?
41 votes · 41 answers
Vote

Match 2

Francoise Therry (Chew Mee) vs Mary Stovin (Kimberley Jones)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Francoise Therry1 – 3 – 0166 – 4 – 568
Chew Mee

Actress:Francoise Therry
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Synopsis:

Chew Mee was a mistress of businessman Hai Fat. While visiting Hai Fat, Bond first saw sight of her while she was swimming naked in the palaces’ pool. Bond asked how the water was, and Chew Mee responded that he should come in and find out. Chew Mee had only a brief appearance, and Bond didn’t make it into the pool.

Francoise Therry

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Mary Stovin1 – 3 – 0450 – 9 – 449
Kimberly Jones

Actress:Mary Stövin
Nationality:Swedish
Bond Movie:A View To a Kill (1985)

Synopsis:

Kimberley Jones was an MI6 agent who assisted Bond in Siberia, on a mission to recover a lost microchip from assassinated agent 003. Bond snowboarded down a mountain to avoid a helicopter and a gang of hitmen skiers. When he got to the bottom, Kimberley was waiting in a boat disguised as an iceberg. Bond pulled out some beluga caviar, a bottle of Vodka and the microchip, mentioning that it would be five days until they reached Alaska.

Mary Stovin

Who do you prefer?
44 votes · 44 answers
Vote

