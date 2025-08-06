Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 7/30/2025 : New Matches for 8/6/2025

Summertime and the voting is easy.
Results
|Britt Ekland
|No Preference
|Tina Hudson
|132
|2
|77
|Tanya Roberts
|No Preference
|Maud Adams
|113
|1
|96
New Matches for 8/6/2025
Match 1
Carmen du Sautoy (Saida) vs Grace Jones (May Day)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Carmen du Sautoy
|0 – 4 – 0
|90 – 13 – 740
Actress: Carmen du Sautoy Nationality: English Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Saida was a Lebanese belly dancer, and the ex-lover of agent 002, Bill Fairbanks. When Fairbanks is found dead, Bond visits Saida to find out what happened. Saida mentions that she found the bullet that killed Fairbanks and now uses it as a lucky charm belly button. Bond tries to casually steal the bullet, but after getting hit on the back by the club bouncer, he swallows it by mistake.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Grace Jones
|0 – 4 – 0
|70 – 18 – 810
Actress: Grace Jones Nationality: Jamaican Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)
Synopsis:
May Day was the girlfriend of Max Zorin, and also worked for him as an assassin.May Day killed Bond’s chauffeur, and tried to kill Bond on several occasions. Much later in the film, May Day realized that she had been double crossed by Zorin, who had left her to die in an explosion that would cause a flood in silicon valley. May Day joined teams with Bond to remove the bomb, and in doing so, met her death.
Match 2
Francoise Therry (Chew Mee) vs Mary Stovin (Kimberley Jones)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Francoise Therry
|1 – 3 – 0
|166 – 4 – 568
Actress: Francoise Therry Nationality: French Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Chew Mee was a mistress of businessman Hai Fat. While visiting Hai Fat, Bond first saw sight of her while she was swimming naked in the palaces’ pool. Bond asked how the water was, and Chew Mee responded that he should come in and find out. Chew Mee had only a brief appearance, and Bond didn’t make it into the pool.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Mary Stovin
|1 – 3 – 0
|450 – 9 – 449
Actress: Mary Stövin Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)
Synopsis:
Kimberley Jones was an MI6 agent who assisted Bond in Siberia, on a mission to recover a lost microchip from assassinated agent 003. Bond snowboarded down a mountain to avoid a helicopter and a gang of hitmen skiers. When he got to the bottom, Kimberley was waiting in a boat disguised as an iceberg. Bond pulled out some beluga caviar, a bottle of Vodka and the microchip, mentioning that it would be five days until they reached Alaska.
Suppressing the vote, eh? Not a good look…
Damn typo. Fixed now.