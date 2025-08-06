Straight Line of the Day: Mad Libs Posted by Oppo on 6 August 2025, 12:00 pm Fill in the blanks: “Whenever Libs see attractive women in ads, they ___________________ their _____________________.”
Flip their libs
“Whenever Libs see attractive women in ads, they investigate their priors.”
“Whenever Libs see attractive women in ads, they misunderstand their arousal.”
Whenever Libs see attractive women in ads, they check their party affiliation to decide if they will be outraged.
“Whenever Libs see attractive women in ads, they consult their therapists.”
Whenever Libs see attractive women in ads, they…call them by their proper pronouns.
How did you snatch my punchline 3 minutes before I posted it?
ESP, for real not a joke. True story….I’m the Great Geneholio!
“Whenever Libs see attractive women in ads, they them their thee ”
“Whenever Libs see attractive women in ads, they whine their little hearts out .”
…Shinola their pants.
…kick their comrades in the groin and blame the pain on insufficiently bunched panties.
…they check their social media for the buzzwords and proper responses.
Whenever Libs see attractive women in ads, they check their privilege.
Whenever Libs see attractive women in ads, they drink their Kool-AidTM.
they cut their balls off.
“Whenever Libs see attractive women in ads, they cover their perspicacity. With a pillow. Until it stops moving”
… they are ashamed of their rare erection.