Crackho Barrel Looking For Ways To Improve Their Image Posted by Oppo on 26 August 2025, 2:00 pm Hopefully, we beat the Babylon Bee to this one.
Free bacon with every order of shaddup.
Become exactly like Golden Corral, right down to the logo, and then become Golden Corral.
Do a Red Lobster all-the-shrimp-you-can eat menu and change to a JC Penny ambiance because I read about them in books and I’m a blonde with big glasses. Cucker Barrel!
All the chicken fried steak you can eat menu and I’ll consider coming back.
Yes, you beat the Babylon Bee and they made a tribute to you: Out on the road today
I saw a IMAO sticker on a Cadillac
A little voice inside my head said
“Don’t look back, you can never look back”
I thought I knew what satire was –
What did I know?
Those days are gone forever;
I should just let ’em go, but…
I’m picturing a simplified logo – a stylized pipe lying on a back seat …
Improve their image? Switch to dealing meth.
Cracker? I don’t even knower.