8 Comments

  4. Yes, you beat the Babylon Bee and they made a tribute to you: Out on the road today
    I saw a IMAO sticker on a Cadillac
    A little voice inside my head said
    “Don’t look back, you can never look back”
    I thought I knew what satire was –
    What did I know?
    Those days are gone forever;
    I should just let ’em go, but…

    3
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.