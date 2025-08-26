Remembrance

President Donald Trump on Monday signed a proclamation honoring the 13 U.S. service members killed in the 2021 Abbey Gate bombing during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Abbey Gate attack, carried out outside Kabul’s international airport as crowds attempted to flee Afghanistan, killed 13 American troops and 170 Afghan civilians. The bombing became one of the most devastating moments of the U.S. withdrawal, which Trump has repeatedly called a disaster.

“We will never forget the names of the 13 brave souls who shed their blood for our Nation: Staff Sergeant Darin T. Hoover, USMC; Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo, USMC; Sergeant Nicole L. Gee, USMC; Corporal Hunter Lopez, USMC; Corporal Daegan W. Page, USMC; Corporal Humberto A. Sanchez, USMC; Lance Corporal David L. Espinoza, USMC; Lance Corporal Jared M. Schmitz, USMC; Lance Corporal Rylee J. McCollum, USMC; Lance Corporal Dylan R. Merola, USMC; Lance Corporal Kareem M. Nikoui, USMC; Petty Officer Third Class Maxton W. Soviak, USN; and Staff Sergeant Ryan C. Knauss, USA,” the proclamation read.

I heard that the Biden administration refused requests to neutralize the bombers as they were heading to the airport.