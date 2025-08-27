Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results for 8/20/2025 New Matches for 8/27/2025

We are getting to the point of having everyone having played at least 5 matches. We will Post the Top 10 Girls when this round is over. Now, on with the show.
Results for 8/20/2025
|Caroline Munro
|No Preference
|Kell Tyler
|174
|2
|45
|Carey Lowell
|No Preference
|Olga Bisera
|140
|2
|62
New Matches for 8/27/2025
Match 1
Lois Chiles (Holly Goodhead) vs Talisa Soto (Lupe Lamora)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Lois Chiles
|1 – 3 – 0
|277 – 5 – 426
Actress: Lois Chiles Nationality: American Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
Holly Goodhead was a CIA agent working undercover as an astronaut for the Hugo Drax organization. After spending the night together with Bond, the two met up at the top of Sugarloaf mountain in Rio. On the cable car ride down, Jaws tried to kill them, and Holly’s cover was blown. Bond managed to escape, and rescued Holly after the pair were almost killed in a rocket blast chamber. They went to space together and shot down Drax’s globes that contained fatal gases meant to kill the human race on Earth.
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Talisa Soto
|1 – 3 – 0
|327 – 12 – 607
Actress: Talisa Soto Nationality: American Bond Movie: Licence to Kill (1989)
Synopsis:
Lupe Lamora was the mistress of drug baron Franz Sanchez. Lupe frequently slept around, and Sanchez went to deal with one of her lovers in Florida, getting himself arrested by the DEA in the process. Bond met Lupe unintentionally when trying to kill someone aboard her boat. They met again at a casino, and Bond forced Lupe into taking him upstairs to meet Sanchez. Although Lupe was a love interest, Bond left her at the end of film to be with Pam Bouvier.
Match 2
Corrine Clery (Corrine Dufour) vs Eva Green (Vesper Lynd)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Corrine Clery
|3 – 1 – 0
|381 – 4 – 217
Actress: Corinne Cléry Nationality: French Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
Corinne Dufour was Hugo Drax’s personal assistant and pilot. She flew Bond over Drax’s estate, giving him a guided tour of the Moonraker complex and flying him to meet Drax. After spending the night with Bond, Corinne revealed the location of Drax’s safe, where Bond photographed secret documents. Drax discovered this, and Corinne was killed by Drax’s vicious pack of dogs.
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Eva Green
|4 – 0 – 0
|797 – 6 – 298
Actress: Eva Green Nationality: French Bond Movie: Casino Royale (2006)
Synopsis:
Vesper Lynd worked for Her Majesty’s Treasury, and was assigned to manage the funds lent to Bond for his poker game with villain Le Chiffre. She got caught up with a vicious fight between Bond and Steven Obanno, that ended in Obanno’s bloody death. Bond found Vesper sitting shivering and fully dressed in the shower, trying to wash away the blood. He comforted her, and the two bonded. When Bond was poisoned by Le Chiffre, Vesper came to Bond’s aid and saved his life. Later in the film, the pair were captured, and Vesper spared Bond’s life in a series of events that led to the end of her own.