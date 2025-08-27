Straight Line of the Day: “Dear Temu: I Would Like To Register a Complaint About This Cheap Knock-Off I Bought on Your Site: …” Posted by Oppo on 27 August 2025, 12:00 pm
Temu: This Cheap Knock-Off I Bought on Your Site: …”
Temu, your name is an anagram and it’s “MUTE”🤐 and I muted you without ever trying you..besides, drop the “T” and your just an emu, which is a little unsettling.
Dear Valued Customer,
If you add an “R” and a “A” we’re ur mate.
At TEMU, TEMU spells excellence!
I ordered a virgin bride, and well, this one seems a bit used.
Dear Valued Customer,
Have you tried turning it off and back on again?
…”it knocked off the wrong guy!”
This isn’t the imao I was promised.
Complain all you want – our complaint department is run by the Ministry of State Security…