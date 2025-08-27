No flashing lights —
But:
Those has certainly put me in a mood.
“In A mood.” Please do not confuse that for “In THE mood.”
https://youtu.be/e62p_K4-Cvc
I’m 4,4
There’s a secret message in here somewhere, but the subtle subtext is being blocked by the random goofiness that’s embedded in the pattern …
Pattern? I thought it was just random.
IMAO beat the Babylon Bee with the Mexicannon.
The Bee doesn’t call it that in the article about a deportation cannon. But… you know.
I saw that!
Scanned the whole article looking for the word “Mexicannon.”
I had recurring nightmares a good number of years ago when I first saw the Clown Emoji 🤡. I never remember much other than the clown looked like a cross between Chucky the Doll and Karin Jean-Pierrre.
Not to worry. It’ll be coming to visit you tonight.
Bring cookies.
