Straight Line of the Day: They Say “Garbage In, Garbage Out,” But According to the Conservation of Energy, Wouldn’t Some of the Garbage Remain in the System? Posted by Oppo on 9 August 2025, 12:00 pm … and wouldn’t the conservation of momentum apply to the velocity at which garbage comes out? Counterintuitively, garbage seems to come out much faster than garbage enters.
Really? You’re going to make me (us) get out our Calculus Book that’s in the attic? 😩
Nah, we have enough geeks on here to set me straight.
Where the heck is Jimmy when we need him?
Garbage is usually energy-intensive to collect, but saves energy for the lazy louts who scatter it about the countryside. The law of entropy suggests that for any garbage that is put into a system, more garbage is the inevitable result…
Now, as for an analogy to IMAO, I’ll remain laser-focused instead on the Ginger-vs.-MaryAnn debate.