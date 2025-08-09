Straight Line of the Day: They Say “Garbage In, Garbage Out,” But According to the Conservation of Energy, Wouldn’t Some of the Garbage Remain in the System?

… and wouldn’t the conservation of momentum apply to the velocity at which garbage comes out?

Counterintuitively, garbage seems to come out much faster than garbage enters.

  2. Garbage is usually energy-intensive to collect, but saves energy for the lazy louts who scatter it about the countryside. The law of entropy suggests that for any garbage that is put into a system, more garbage is the inevitable result…

