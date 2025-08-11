Straight Line of the Day: Updating Classic Versions With Classic Perversions: …

Audiences are left shocked by Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s ‘aggressively provocative’ Wuthering Heights movie with ‘BDSM sex scene
UK Daily Mail | August 8, 2025 | Sean O’Grady

… those expecting a faithful adaptation of the beloved work may be in for a rude awakening as Fennell’s upcoming film is said to lean into the ‘stylised depravity’ she has become known for after directing Saltburn.

Oliver! With a Twist!

Mobius Dick

A Farewell to Harms

Porning Becomes Electra

All’s Quiet on the Chestern Front …

