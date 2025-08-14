12 Comments

  1. The Biggest Surprise From the Trump-Putin Meeting in Alaska:

    Trump will have two big pictures placed on a tripod in front of Putin. One pic of Putin’s
    Head and another one of a weasel head and then tell Putin: “I can’t tell the difference.”

  3. Trump tells Putin, “Hey Vlad, I brought Melania along – she keeps a close eye on you, a big, beautiful eye, almost a Goldeneye, you hearing me, Vlad? And did you notice the air bases we have up here? Big, Beautiful bases, you might have missed them – they’re filled with stealth -deadly stuff!”

  6. Peace talks took barely 6 minutes to complete. But a hot mike caught some evidence of another issue that may take some time to hash out…

    Trump: “Star Trek Character”
    Putin: “Playwrite”
    Trump: “Star Trek Character!”
    Putin: “Playwrite!”
    Trump: “STAR TREK CHARACTER!”
    Putin: “PLAYWRITE!”

