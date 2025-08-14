Straight Line of the Day: The Biggest Surprise From the Trump-Putin Meeting in Alaska: … Posted by Oppo on 14 August 2025, 12:00 pm
The Biggest Surprise From the Trump-Putin Meeting in Alaska:
Trump will have two big pictures placed on a tripod in front of Putin. One pic of Putin’s
Head and another one of a weasel head and then tell Putin: “I can’t tell the difference.”
They could see Sarah Palin’s house from there.
Trump tells Putin, “Hey Vlad, I brought Melania along – she keeps a close eye on you, a big, beautiful eye, almost a Goldeneye, you hearing me, Vlad? And did you notice the air bases we have up here? Big, Beautiful bases, you might have missed them – they’re filled with stealth -deadly stuff!”
… it was smaller than Texas all this time.
Trump: “In America you can end war in Ukraine. In Putin’s Russia war in Ukraine can end you.”
Peace talks took barely 6 minutes to complete. But a hot mike caught some evidence of another issue that may take some time to hash out…
Trump: “Star Trek Character”
Putin: “Playwrite”
Trump: “Star Trek Character!”
Putin: “Playwrite!”
Trump: “STAR TREK CHARACTER!”
Putin: “PLAYWRITE!”
wait until they find his gun…
…was when Putin asked if they could go to Cicely and meet Dr. Joel Fleischman.
A certain Mr. Z shows up sceaming “What’s all this then!”
Trump offers to take Kamchatka off of Putin’s hands: “Hey Vlad, what do you want for that distressed island of yours? It took quite a beating, but I can give you a great deal…”
…it was all a dream and they both wake up in bed with Suzanne Pleshette.
