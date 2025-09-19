Friday Night Open Thread: “No, Wang, I Said To Install Those Advertising Screens at Gas Stations”

“… the OTHER kind of gas station.”

‘Dystopian’ toilets won’t give you loo roll unless you watch an advert first

Metro.uk | September 17, 2025 | Katie Bowden

In a move described as ‘dystopian’, some public bathrooms in China are forcing users to watch an advert in order to gain access to toilet paper.

A video shared by China Insider showed a person scanning a QR code on the loo roll dispenser and watching a short advert, before a few squares of paper are dispensed.

If that’s not enough paper, or if you don’t want to watch an advert, you can pay 0.5 RMB – about 5p – to skip the ads.

It’s been claimed the system cuts down on waste, with authorities suggesting some people had been taking excessive amounts of free toilet paper.