Friday Night Open Thread: “No, Wang, I Said To Install Those Advertising Screens at Gas Stations”

Posted by on

“… the OTHER kind of gas station.”

‘Dystopian’ toilets won’t give you loo roll unless you watch an advert first
Metro.uk | September 17, 2025 | Katie Bowden

In a move described as ‘dystopian’, some public bathrooms in China are forcing users to watch an advert in order to gain access to toilet paper.

A video shared by China Insider showed a person scanning a QR code on the loo roll dispenser and watching a short advert, before a few squares of paper are dispensed.

If that’s not enough paper, or if you don’t want to watch an advert, you can pay 0.5 RMB – about 5p – to skip the ads.

It’s been claimed the system cuts down on waste, with authorities suggesting some people had been taking excessive amounts of free toilet paper.

It’s inflation: Brits used to just have to spend a penny.

The might have to go back to the Hand Dynasty.

Han shat first!

“Bei-jing” is the sound that cash registers make.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.