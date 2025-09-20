Straight Line of the Day: Where Have All the Cowboys Gone? Posted by Oppo on 20 September 2025, 12:00 pm No. I ain’t no girl singer. Just askin’.
The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind.
When will they ever learn?
Dumb cowboys.
Dallas?
“Gay. All cowboys have gone gay.”
– Hollywood –
The NFL world wonders.
Where have all the Cowboys gone? Gone to Green Bay, at least one… when will they ever learn, when will Jerry ever learn?
Cowtown!!!!!
1. To the bathroom.
2. Back, and to the left.
More likely “up front and to the right”.
To Minnesota where the cheerleaders are more to their liking.
Storing Ammo…guns….lots…and lots of ammo…so those threats living amongst us cant buy it first….we will learn how to reload ammo…because we wont be able to drive to Walmart without getting into two gun fights….tell me I am wrong….
All the real cowboys that are truly in the cattle business are working long and hard to bring the very best beef to our tables, not to engage in internet BS.
After a little rest and fence mending they have gone back to the endless meat grinder of war with the sheep ranchers over there, near wild and wooly Abiline. Except for Oppo, who is back at the bunkhouse, wearing only chaps and spurs, waiting the arrival of bareback riding interns.
You got that right, Pilgrim!