14 Comments

  10. Storing Ammo…guns….lots…and lots of ammo…so those threats living amongst us cant buy it first….we will learn how to reload ammo…because we wont be able to drive to Walmart without getting into two gun fights….tell me I am wrong….

    Reply to this comment

  12. After a little rest and fence mending they have gone back to the endless meat grinder of war with the sheep ranchers over there, near wild and wooly Abiline. Except for Oppo, who is back at the bunkhouse, wearing only chaps and spurs, waiting the arrival of bareback riding interns.

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.