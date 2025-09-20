Note to Self: Don’t Buy a Revolving Door Made in the UK

Third migrant deported to France as Labour faces fury as ‘1000’ cross Channel today
Express Newspapers | Fri, Sep 19, 2025 | Michael Knowles

Labour faced fury and ridicule as they bragged about the France returns deal being an “immediate deterrent” as hundreds of migrants crossed the Channel.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy defended Sir Keir Starmer’s “one-in-one-out” deal with Emmanuel Macron despite only three people being deported in the scheme’s first five days.

Up to 1,000 migrants are feared to have crossed in small boats on Friday, leaving Labour’s claims of ‘smashing the gangs’ in tatters.

This would take the total number of arrivals this year to more than 32,000 – including around 10,000 since the one-in-one-out agreement was struck at the Anglo-French summit in July.

Sounds like the British public is getting the old in-out.

Instead of FIFO or LIFO, they got FAFO.

