Straight Line of the Day: Helpful Tips for September Beach-Going

Beach Safety Reminders:

Lifeguards are no longer on duty.
Rip currents, undertows, and shore breaks are hazardous.
Be aware that sharks hunt for seals in shallow water.
Avoid areas where seals are present.

Do not dress up like a seal.


Stay close to shore.
Swim, paddle, kayak, and surf with others—never alone.

And not with a seal. Have you been paying any attention?


Avoid murky or low-visibility water.

Did you cause it? You probably saw a shark coming at you.

