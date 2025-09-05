Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from8/29/2025 : New Matches for 9/5/2025

They let me out of the intern dorms to guest host so here we go.

Results

Sophie MarceauNo PreferenceMie Hama
211131

Halle BerryNo PreferenceTsai Chin
130583

New Matches for 9/5/2025

Match 1

Jacqueline Bisset (Giovanna Goodthighs) vs Valerie Leon (Lady in Bahamas : Hotel Recptionist)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Jacqueline Bisset2 – 0 – 0354 – 0 – 137
Giovanna Goodthighs
Miss Goodthighs is a Smersh agent who attempts to kill baccarat master Evelyn Tremble (operating under the alias James Bond 007) at Casino Royale in a bid to prevent him from bankrupting her employer Le Chiffre. She meets him in a hotel room, wearing a nightgown and cradling a large bottle of champagne suggestively in her arms. Despite successfully seducing and poisoning him with a spiked drink, he is rescued by his recruiter and ally Vesper Lynd. When Tremble asks what became of her, Lynd remarks that she “took care of her”.
Jacqueline Bisset

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Valerie Leon2 – 0 – 0213 – 8 – 111
Lady in Bahamas : Hotel Recptionist

Birth Name: Valerie Therese Leon

Age: 81, born 12 November 1943

Country of origin:  United Kingdom

Currently Residing In:  United Kingdom

Spy who loved me ; James Bond investigates the hijacking of British and Russian submarines carrying nuclear warheads, with the help of a K.G.B. agent whose lover he killed.

Never say never again ; James Bond is called upon to try to recover nuclear bombs stolen by Spectre, but he will have to get rid of a professional assassin, hired especially to eliminate him.

Valerie Leon

Match 2

Kim Basinger (Domino Petachi) vs Barbara Carerra (Fatima Blush)

Domino Petachi

Birth Name: Kimila Ann Basinger

Age: 71, born 8 December 1953

Country of origin:  United States

Height: 5′ 6″

Relationship Status: In a relationship

Foreign Secretary Lord Ambrose orders a reluctant M to reactivate the double-0 section, and Bond is tasked with tracking down the missing weapons. Bond follows a lead to the Bahamas and finds Domino Petachi, Jack’s sister, and her wealthy lover Maximillian Largo, who is SPECTRE’s top agent.

Bond and Leiter attempt to board Largo’s yacht, the Flying Saucer, in search of the missing nuclear warheads. Bond finds Domino and attempts to make Largo jealous by kissing her in front of a one-way mirror. Enraged, Largo traps Bond and takes him and Domino to Palmyra, Largo’s base of operations in North Africa. Largo punishes Domino for her betrayal by selling her to passing Arabs. Bond escapes from his prison and rescues her.

Kim Basinger

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Barbara Carerra1 – 1 – 0167 – 1 – 196
Fatima Blush

Birth Name: Barbara Kingsbury

Age: 79, born 31 December 1945

Country of origin:  Nicaragua

Currently Residing In:  United States

Returning to his villa, Bond finds Nicole killed by Blush. After a chase on his Q-branch motorbike, Bond finds himself in an ambush and is captured by Blush. She admits to being impressed with him, and forces Bond to declare in writing that she is his “Number One” sexual partner. Bond distracts her with promises, then uses his Q-branch fountain pen gun to kill Blush with an explosive dart.

Barbara Carerra

