Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 11/19/2025 : New matches for 11/26/2025

Day before Thanksgiving and I have nothing to wear!

Results from 11/19/2025

(3) Eva GreenNo PreferenceLeila Shenna
202010

Catherina MurinoNo PreferenceCarole Bouquet
163046

Matches for 11/26/2025

Match 1

Lynn-Holly Johnson (Bibi Dahl) vs (12) Olga Kurylenko (Camile Montes)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Lynn-Holly Johnson3 – 2 – 0592 – 6 – 416
Bibi Dahl

Actress:Lynn-Holly Johnson
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Synopsis:

Bibi Dahl was a young ice skater sponsored by double agent Kristatos. Bibi was very attracted to Bond, however he turned her down on every occasion due to her young age. By the end of the film, Kristatos was killed, and Bond’s ally Columbo became her new sponsor.

Lynn-Holly Johnson

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(12) Olga Kurylenko4 – 1 – 0542 – 9 – 261
Camille Montes

Actress:Olga Kurylenko
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Quantum of Solace (2008)

Synopsis:

Camille Montes was a Bolivian agent who’s family was murdered by General Medrano. She slept with Medrano’s business acquaintance Dominic Greene to try and get close enough to Medrano to enact revenge. The plan failed and she was almost killed, so Camille teamed up with Bond to kill Medrano and Greene.

Olga Kurylenko

Match 2

(5) Ana de Armas (Paloma) vs (4) Gemma Arterton (Strawberry Fields)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(5) Ana de Armas5 – 0 – 0757 – 8 – 288
Paloma

Ana Celia de Armas Caso (born 30 April 1988) is a Cuban-Spanish actress. She portrayed the Bond Girl Paloma in No Time to Die.

An agent of the CIA, James Bond, meets Paloma at the El Nido Bar after agreeing to Felix Leiter‘s request to go there in order to retrieve the scientist Valdo Obruchev, who has been captured by SPECTRE from a MI6 laboratory. To Bond’s bemusement, Paloma tells him that she has had only three weeks of training, though she nevertheless seems confident in her skills. She works together with Bond to infiltrate the party which is being held in the bar, though it turns out to secretly be a trap to capture and kill Bond. Bond ends up in a spotlight and sprayed with nanobots created from Project Heracles, though it ultimately transpires that Obruchev reprogrammed the nanobots to kill members of SPECTRE instead. In the ensuing chaos, Bond and Paloma manage to capture Obruchev, evading Nomi, an MI6 agent who had been sent with the same objective.

Ana de Armas

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(4) Gemma Arterton5 – 0 – 0842 – 4 – 269
Strawberry Fields

Actress:Gemma Arterton
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Quantum of Solace (2008)

Synopsis:

Strawberry Fields was an MI6 office worker in Bolivia at the British consulate. She was tasked with ensuring that James Bond flew back home, but she ultimately failed. She spent the night with Bond and went with him to Dominic Greene’s fundraiser, helping him escape by tripping one of Green’s henchmen. Greene got his revenge by leaving her dead on Bond’s bed, covered in oil from head to toe, in a throwback to Jill Masterson from Goldfinger.

Gemma Arterton

