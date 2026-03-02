Babesleaga Group AK : Week 5 : Results and Standings

Coming down the stretch and it is still an open question on who will prevail.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Sydney Sweeney
|5 – 0 – 0
|431
|86.20
|79
|86.20 – 15.80
|Minka Kelly
|5 – 0 – 0
|354
|70.80
|96
|70.80 – 19.20
|Alexandra Daddario
|4 – 1 – 0
|268
|53.60
|183
|53.60 – 36.60
|Victoria Justice
|2 – 3 – 0
|175
|35.00
|287
|35.00 – 57.40
|Sabrina Carpenter
|2 – 3 – 0
|158
|31.60
|296
|31.60 – 59.20
|Lily Collins
|1 – 4 – 0
|178
|35.60
|284
|35.60 – 56.80
|Hailee Steinfeld
|1 – 4 – 0
|176
|35.20
|260
|35.20 – 52.00
|Zendaya
|0 – 5 – 0
|110
|22.00
|366
|22.00 – 73.20
Week 6
- 10:00 am Alexandra Daddario vs Minka Kelly
- 2:00 pm Hailee Steinfeld vs Sydney Sweeney
- 6:00 pm Lily Collins vs Sabrina Carpenter
- 8:00 pm Victoria Justice vs Zendaya