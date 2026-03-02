Babesleaga Group AK : Week 5 : Results and Standings

Coming down the stretch and it is still an open question on who will prevail.

Results

Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Sydney Sweeney5 – 0 – 043186.207986.20 – 15.80
Minka Kelly5 – 0 – 035470.809670.80 – 19.20
Alexandra Daddario4 – 1 – 026853.6018353.60 – 36.60
Victoria Justice2 – 3 – 017535.0028735.00 – 57.40
Sabrina Carpenter2 – 3 – 015831.6029631.60 – 59.20
Lily Collins1 – 4 – 017835.6028435.60 – 56.80
Hailee Steinfeld1 – 4 – 017635.2026035.20 – 52.00
Zendaya0 – 5 – 011022.0036622.00 – 73.20

Week 6

  • 10:00 am Alexandra Daddario vs Minka Kelly
  • 2:00 pm Hailee Steinfeld vs Sydney Sweeney
  • 6:00 pm Lily Collins vs Sabrina Carpenter
  • 8:00 pm Victoria Justice vs Zendaya

