Babesleaga Group AK : Week 6 : Results and Standings

Looks like we are coming down to the final week and the last match. Who will prevail?
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Sydney Sweeney
|6 – 0 – 0
|520
|86.67
|92
|86.67 – 15.33
|Minka Kelly
|6 – 0 – 0
|413
|68.83
|131
|68.83 – 21.83
|Alexandra Daddario
|4 – 2 – 0
|303
|50.50
|242
|50.50 – 40.33
|Victoria Justice
|3 – 3 – 0
|244
|40.67
|310
|40.67 – 51.67
|Lily Collins
|2 – 4 – 0
|238
|39.67
|315
|39.67 – 52.50
|Sabrina Carpenter
|2 – 4 – 0
|189
|31.50
|356
|31.50 – 59.33
|Hailee Steinfeld
|1 – 5 – 0
|189
|31.50
|349
|31.50 – 58.17
|Zendaya
|0 – 6 – 0
|133
|22.17
|435
|22.17 – 72.50
Week 7
- 10:00 am Sabrina Carpenter vs Victoria Justice
- 2:00 pm Hailee Steinfeld vs Lily Collins
- 6:00 pm Zendaya vs Alexandra Daddario
- 8:00 pm Sydney Sweeney vs Minka Kelly