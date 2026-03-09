Babesleaga Group AK : Week 6 : Results and Standings

Looks like we are coming down to the final week and the last match. Who will prevail?

Results

Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Sydney Sweeney6 – 0 – 052086.679286.67 – 15.33
Minka Kelly6 – 0 – 041368.8313168.83 – 21.83
Alexandra Daddario4 – 2 – 030350.5024250.50 – 40.33
Victoria Justice3 – 3 – 024440.6731040.67 – 51.67
Lily Collins2 – 4 – 023839.6731539.67 – 52.50
Sabrina Carpenter2 – 4 – 018931.5035631.50 – 59.33
Hailee Steinfeld1 – 5 – 018931.5034931.50 – 58.17
Zendaya0 – 6 – 013322.1743522.17 – 72.50

Week 7

  • 10:00 am Sabrina Carpenter vs Victoria Justice
  • 2:00 pm Hailee Steinfeld vs Lily Collins
  • 6:00 pm Zendaya vs Alexandra Daddario
  • 8:00 pm Sydney Sweeney vs Minka Kelly

