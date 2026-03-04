Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 2/25/2026 : New Matches for 3/4/2026

I’m afraid I have to come clean with everyone. I somehow have 3 contestants with an odd number of matches played. Been trying to find where it all went sideways but have been unsuccessful so far. I suppose it will out come out in the end. Until then, we soldier on.
Results from 2/25/2026
|Tonia Sotiropoulou
|No Preference
|Berenice Marlohe
|118
|1
|62
|Gemma Arterton
|No Preference
|Lea Seydoux
|110
|1
|81
New Matches for 3/4/2026
Match 1
(2) Diana Rigg (Teresa di Vicenzo) vs (11) Madelaine Smith (Miss Caruso)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(2) Diana Rigg
|6 – 0 – 0
|1224 – 7 – 271
Actress: Diana Rigg Nationality: English Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Synopsis:
Contessa Teresa di Vicenzo was the most important girl in Bond’s life, becoming Mrs Tracy Bond by the end of the film. Starting out troubled and suicidal, Tracy was rescued by Bond, who gradually fell in love with her. At their wedding, Bond vowed that they would have all the time in the world together. In a tragic twist of irony, Tracy was assassinated by Ernst Stavro Blofeld as the pair were stopped at a roadside to remove the flowers from their car.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(11) Madelaine Smith
|5 – 2 – 0
|950 – 5 – 553
Actress: Madeline Smith Nationality: English Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Miss Caruso was an agent of the Italian Secret Service. She was asleep with Bond at his home when, just before 6am, the doorbell rang. Bond answered the door to find M, who announced an urgent mission. He also casually mentioned that the Italian’s were complaining about their missing agent, Miss Caruso. In a scene lit with humour, Bond continually distracts M to avoid him finding Caruso, with a little help from Miss Moneypenny, who had accompanied M.
Match 2
(7) Britt Ekland (Mary Goodnight) vs Gloria Hendry (Rosie Carver)
|Contesstant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(7) Britt Ekland
|6 – 1 – 0
|1273 – 9 – 325
Actress: Britt Ekland Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Mary Goodnight was Bond’s assistant in Hong Kong, and previously his secretary in London. She helps Bond to locate Miss Anders, the girlfriend of hitman Scaramanga. The two almost spend the night together on multiple occasions, and at one point Goodnight is embarrassingly shoved into a cupboard when Miss Anders pays Bond a surprise visit. Goodnight is eventually kidnapped by Scaramanga, but after Bond kills him, Goodnight helps Bond escape his Island.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Gloria Hendry
|1 – 5 – 0
|177 – 21 – 1048
Actress: Gloria Hendry Nationality: American Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Rosie Carver was an inept and incompetent double agent, working for the CIA and for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She checked into Bond’s hotel room as Mrs. Bond, and said she would take him to the spot where Bains, another MI6 agent, was killed. While picnicking near the area, Bond confronts Rosie, revealing that he knows she is working for Kanaga. Bond threatens to kill her, and Rosie runs away, only to be killed by a hidden gun in one of Kanaga’s scarecrows.
