Definition of Crass: …
An Ass.
What Chinese students attend.
The creen stuff crowing in the yard
…Most Democrats in front of a microphone…
… ladies and gentlemen, I give you Eric Swalwell…
Anything that makes me laugh.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Definition of Crass: …
An Ass.
What Chinese students attend.
The creen stuff crowing in the yard
…Most Democrats in front of a microphone…
… ladies and gentlemen, I give you Eric Swalwell…
Anything that makes me laugh.