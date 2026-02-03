Remind me: Why do we keep wasting our money on these Springsteen concerts?!
Waiting for IMAO to load….
My expression after pressing “x” on the third pop up ad that tricked me into thinking that’s how you close it.
Oddly, when posting on a computer I don’t get pop up ads, only when I have to come in on my phone.
Walrus getting the Bacon Award is akin to Obama getting a Nobel Award…must be an Inside Job just because he’s an “Insider”.
Whistleblower:
“I saw him rigging the votes on his almost brand new computer, with a sinister look on his face like a Bill Clinton denial, and I have notified Congress.”
I am a beloved dictator.
Typical SNL audience or…..
what happens when you ignore advice and go see The Taming of the Shrew anyway….or when people read my cleverly disguised posts with deep hidden meanings.
Waiting for the Epstein files…
…or watching the pilot episode of the X Files. They thought it was going to involve, at the least, full female frontal nudity.
Hoping that the Bad Bunny halftime show comes soon…
Watching Oppo’s off-again, off-again fever dreams about Mika…
Is this the first 30 seconds of “CNN a Broadway Review?”
A failed caffeine boycott.
The audience at any current Obama speech.
If you could see the inner thoughts of the audience at any Kamala speech.
The movie theatre at Epsteins island about 30 minutes after the “complimentary” drinks were served.
Narcoleptic communist rioters: Zzzzzzzzzzz
ICE commander: Gas ’em anyhow, then deploy truncheons.
Oppo: Heh. And don’t forget about the hounds.
Hounds: Snarly McSnarly face.
Pavlov: Told ya so. (Falls asleep)
Walrus: Take no prisoners, except for the hot babes.
celebrity opinions
