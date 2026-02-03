Straight Line of the Day: Things You’d Rather Do Than Watch an Hour of CNN Posted by Oppo on 3 February 2026, 12:00 pm
I’d rather watch an hours worth of combined Biden and Kamala speeches. Just kidding, there’s no way that’s going to happen and we all know it. I would rather watch CNN and hit the mute button except during commercials…of course. Need to stay on top of the latest miraculous pharmaceutical medicines.
Spend a day at the dog park.
If the dog park doesn’t have any trees or any other structures to climb you’re dead meat. It would be like ‘Survivor- the Feline Episodes’ – Eaten alive by a pack of mean Chihuahuas
I’d eat a Chihuahua for lunch. It’s the only thing I have in common with Obama.
O’Bama is also part Irish and he believes every Social Dimocrat should get a free bottle of the Irish Whiskey of their choice.
Pull my own teeth
Confucious say:
“It better to pull own teeth out than own hair out.”
Antagonize the Emu (but only once) …
die.
Suffer through another IMAO website crash (but only because there’s joy at the end of it)…
To simplify, what follows is the entire list of things for which I’d rather watch an hour of CNN than do:
“Things” I’d rather do? Depends. Will there be beer? Then I’m in.
sit on a public toilet for an hour.
Ride public transit for an hour.
Same difference.
Raquel Welch
That would be in lieu of everything.
Live nude tango with Nancy Pelosi, on Fox News while undergoing a chainsaw enema.
I’d rather be a preacher handling live poisonous rattlesnakes at the Chicken Bone, Tennessee Pentecostal Church.
Drink from a toilet
That’s where I draw my Big Red Line dude. I would never do such a thing with a used toilet, however, I did drink some spiked punch out of a brand new toilet from Home Depot once. Long story..not even worth repeating. 🚽