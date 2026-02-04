Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 1/28/2026 : New Matches for 2/4/2026

Woohoo! Vegas here we come! That means voting will be open until February 17th. Vote early, or late. Whatever.
Results from 1/28/2026
|Kell Tyler
|No Preference
|Emily Bolton
|120
|1
|60
It has been brought to my attention that the more current picture for Kell Tyler was not her. It appears that she also acted under a different name. A different picture has been acquired and will be use from this point moving foward. Sorry for this inconvenience.
|Carey Lowell (13)
|No Preference
|Leila Shenna
|159
|1
|31
Matches for 2/4/2026
Match 1
Carole Bouquet (Melina Havelock) vs Talisa Soto (Lupe Lamora)
|Conestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Carole Bouquet
|2 – 4 – 0
|514 – 8 – 688
Actress: Carole Bouquet Nationality: French Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Melina Havelock was the daughter of two marine explorers who did salvage work for the British Secret Service. After her parents were assassinated by henchman Hector Gonzales, Melina found the hitman and killed him with a crossbow. She and Bond were both trying to uncover the man who ordered the attacks, and they worked well together, eventually finding him.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Talisa Soto
|2 – 4 – 0
|557 – 21 – 761
Actress: Talisa Soto Nationality: American Bond Movie: Licence to Kill (1989)
Synopsis:
Lupe Lamora was the mistress of drug baron Franz Sanchez. Lupe frequently slept around, and Sanchez went to deal with one of her lovers in Florida, getting himself arrested by the DEA in the process. Bond met Lupe unintentionally when trying to kill someone aboard her boat. They met again at a casino, and Bond forced Lupe into taking him upstairs to meet Sanchez. Although Lupe was a love interest, Bond left her at the end of film to be with Pam Bouvier.
Match 2
(3) Eva Green (Vesper Lynd) vs Lynn-Holly Johnson (Bibi Dahl)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(3) Eva Green
|6 – 0 – 0
|1131 – 6 – 383
Actress: Eva Green Nationality: French Bond Movie: Casino Royale (2006)
Synopsis:
Vesper Lynd worked for Her Majesty’s Treasury, and was assigned to manage the funds lent to Bond for his poker game with villain Le Chiffre. She got caught up with a vicious fight between Bond and Steven Obanno, that ended in Obanno’s bloody death. Bond found Vesper sitting shivering and fully dressed in the shower, trying to wash away the blood. He comforted her, and the two bonded. When Bond was poisoned by Le Chiffre, Vesper came to Bond’s aid and saved his life. Later in the film, the pair were captured, and Vesper spared Bond’s life in a series of events that led to the end of her own.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Lynn-Holly Johnson
|3 – 3 – 0
|689 – 6 – 518
Actress: Lynn-Holly Johnson Nationality: American Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Bibi Dahl was a young ice skater sponsored by double agent Kristatos. Bibi was very attracted to Bond, however he turned her down on every occasion due to her young age. By the end of the film, Kristatos was killed, and Bond’s ally Columbo became her new sponsor.
