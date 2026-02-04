Straight Line of the Day: If They’re Going To Install Government-Mandated Kill Switches in Automobiles, They Might as Well Also Install… Posted by Oppo on 4 February 2026, 12:00 pm
Automated locks on the doors and windows of our houses.
Kill switches for all future legislation…with the button under the people’s control…
… chips into all of our skulls for more efficient mind control…
For free Windows 11, with the most recent major update being the 2025 Update (version 25H2).
For the People.
A kill switch in every box of Ding-Dongs.
… Veil-Safe devices on strippers. In Vegas. When Walrus is there.
… Charminators. I won’t go into details.
… a resurrection switch, in case of nasty crashes. It seems so much more useful.
A kill switch after one appeal on death row.
Airport, airplane, airhead a-holes.
Award show speeches, what the woke professor teaches, the lib pol preaches and the illegal leeches.
They might as well also install …
… back seat condom dispensers.