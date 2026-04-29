Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 4/22/2026 : New Matches for 4/29/2026

The Derby is coming up and I got my pole position!
Results from 4/22/2026
|(13) Carey Lowell
|No Preference
|Lynn-Holly Johnson
|93
|1
|91
|(5) Ana de Armas
|No Preference
|Talisa Soto
|130
|1
|41
New Matches for 4/29/2026
Match 1
Monica Bellucci (Lucia Sciarra) vs (3) Eva Green (Vesper Lynd)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Monica Bellucci
|3 – 4 – 0
|659 – 24 – 737
Born Monica Anna Maria Bellucci
30 September 1964 (age 60)
Città di Castello, Umbria, Italy
Occupations Actressfashion model
Instructed by his former superior M, James Bond is assigned to trace notorious assassin Marco Sciarra, kill him, and attend his funeral, knowing his womanizing ways will get him the answers he needs there rather from the assassin himself. Bond travels to Mexico and successfully kills Sciarra, failing his plan of targeting a stadium for a terrorist attack.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(3) Eva Green
|7 – 0 – 0
|1285 – 8 – 445
Actress: Eva Green Nationality: French Bond Movie: Casino Royale (2006)
Synopsis:
Vesper Lynd worked for Her Majesty’s Treasury, and was assigned to manage the funds lent to Bond for his poker game with villain Le Chiffre. She got caught up with a vicious fight between Bond and Steven Obanno, that ended in Obanno’s bloody death. Bond found Vesper sitting shivering and fully dressed in the shower, trying to wash away the blood. He comforted her, and the two bonded. When Bond was poisoned by Le Chiffre, Vesper came to Bond’s aid and saved his life. Later in the film, the pair were captured, and Vesper spared Bond’s life in a series of events that led to the end of her own.
Match 2
Catherina Murino (Solange Dimitrios) vs (10) Lea Seydoux (Madelaine Swann)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Catherina Murino
|3 – 4 – 0
|825 – 10 – 614
Actress: Catherina Murino Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: Casino Royale (2006)
Synopsis:
Solange Dimitrios was the wife of Alex Dimitrios, a villain working for Le Chiffre. She joined Alex at a poker table, but was dismissed for being several hours late, and instead sat bored at the bar. At the end of the evening, her husband’s Aston Martin DB5 was brought round by the valet, and she went to get in. However, Bond had won the car in their poker game, and he used his charm to tempt her back to his place for a drink.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(10) Lea Seydoux
|5 – 2 – 0
|892 – 9 – 447
First appearance Spectre (2015) Last appearance No Time to Die (2021) Portrayed by Léa Seydoux
Madeleine Swann is a complex character introduced in the James Bond film Spectre. Madeline Swann is the daughter of Mr. White (Jesper Christensen), a member of the criminal organization SPECTRE.
Swann studied at the University of Oxford and at Sorbonne University, and later worked with Doctors Without Borders.[1] By the time of Spectre she is working as a psychiatrist at a private clinic in the Austrian Alps.
Dying of thallium poisoning, White tells James Bond (Daniel Craig) to protect his daughter from SPECTRE, so Bond goes to see her at the clinic. Although Swann is initially hesitant to trust Bond, she agrees to share information about SPECTRE and help Bond take the organization down. The two gradually fall in love, and Bond ultimately leaves MI6 to be with her after arresting Blofeld.