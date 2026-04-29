Straight Line of the Day: What Would You Do at a $100,000 Hollywood Fundraiser?

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Hollywood elite in secret gathering at liquor heiress’s mansion to shower Dem presidential candidates with cash
New York Post | April 24, 2026 | Katie Jerkovich

A ticket to attend the event, closed to the press, cost anywhere from $45,000 up to $100,000. … The evening was expected to rake in $1.5 million dollars for the DGA, with around 45 donors in attendance.

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