Straight Line of the Day: What Would You Do at a $100,000 Hollywood Fundraiser?

Hollywood elite in secret gathering at liquor heiress’s mansion to shower Dem presidential candidates with cash
New York Post | April 24, 2026 | Katie Jerkovich
A ticket to attend the event, closed to the press, cost anywhere from $45,000 up to $100,000. … The evening was expected to rake in $1.5 million dollars for the DGA, with around 45 donors in attendance.
I did the math so everyone else wouldn’t have to….So they are charging 100k a person and expect to raise 1.5 million? That’s only 15 donors. Not exactly a packed house.
Since they said there were “around 45 donors in attendance”, what happened to the other ~$3M?
Joe Biden? 🤔
Learing Center?
Overhead
I figure no one ponied up more than the 45k minimum in this influence market, which means the DGA covered the overhead for the event from donations, to the tune of $525k…
Hookers and blow. That, and a 20% gratuity for parties of 10 or more.
I would run the valet parking concession, planting bugs, taking joy rides and stealing anything left in the vehicles…
Pay for my ticket with counterfeit money
Same thing I do at all $100,000 a plate fundraisers. Stay at home to sip bourbon that I didn’t inherit while playing with my dogs.
Dine n’ dash?
What Would You Do at a $100,000 Hollywood Fundraiser?
Wonder why these yahoos thought I had $100,000 to donate to begin with.
Well, you let it be known that you hit it big-time in Vegas and well…you know how word gets around.
… Ask the nutso elite why they didn’t buy a crazy-priced ticket for their nutso kid.
Too soon?
I would hope no one notices that I snuck in for the free lunch