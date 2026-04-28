Announcing Sip and Ship
Southwest Airlines | 24 April 2026
Check a case of wine for FREE when you fly from select cities on Southwest Airlines® with Sip and Ship. Bringing wine country home is easier than ever.
Announcing Sip and Ship
Southwest Airlines | 24 April 2026
Check a case of wine for FREE when you fly from select cities on Southwest Airlines® with Sip and Ship. Bringing wine country home is easier than ever.
Wine and Dine with your own wine and our complimentary bag of mini pretzels and never forget…our slogan here at Southwest Airlines: ‘Pee For Free’
I thought TWA went out of business a long time ago.
Correcto mundo, TWA went out in 2001 – a non space odyssey.
Dose & Doze: Complimentary sedatives for the nervous flyer
Pack & Yak: Complimentary barf bags for those who bring unrefrigerated food onto the flight
Buy & Die: Delta thought that sounded better than “Delta Gets You Close”
Flight & Fight: Spirit wants to know if you’re ready to rumble
Lines & Fines: It’s Frontier. Show up 5 hours early to avoid both
“Pay and Pray” – It’s Southwest after all
“Take off, hosers,” for flights to Canada
“Buy and fly.” Buy a ticket and you get a flight.
Sort of related, I just heard that some airport terminals now have ve ding machines that serve White Castle sliders. The vending machines sport the motto, “Crave and Go.”
If you eat some sliders in the terminal, you’ll be going, alright.
Carry-on & Carry Out: A discount for holding all carry-on items on your lap for the duration of the flight