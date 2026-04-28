10 Comments

  3. Buy & Die: Delta thought that sounded better than “Delta Gets You Close”

    Flight & Fight: Spirit wants to know if you’re ready to rumble

    Lines & Fines: It’s Frontier. Show up 5 hours early to avoid both

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  7. Sort of related, I just heard that some airport terminals now have ve ding machines that serve White Castle sliders. The vending machines sport the motto, “Crave and Go.”

    If you eat some sliders in the terminal, you’ll be going, alright.

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