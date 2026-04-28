If it feels good just do it.
Just gassin’ up.
Paying for gas these days can be a real stretch…
Getting hosed at the pump again…
Date a redneck, ditch the Massengill.
Hey, moisture is moisture
Poontang Petro: Saigon
I pump you longtime.
The cost of these new gas cans is insane!
Told her don’t forget to gas up the lawnmower.
Didn’t know dishwashers take regular.
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If it feels good just do it.
Just gassin’ up.
Paying for gas these days can be a real stretch…
Getting hosed at the pump again…
Date a redneck, ditch the Massengill.
Hey, moisture is moisture
Poontang Petro: Saigon
I pump you longtime.
The cost of these new gas cans is insane!
Told her don’t forget to gas up the lawnmower.
Didn’t know dishwashers take regular.