Yes and there was hell to pay for it.
He said he wanted pastrami over rye…not salami over pie. 😡
And He said unto Moses, “I told you NO VINEGAR!! And here it is … swimmin’ in vinegar. Just for that, you don’t get to enter the promised land!”
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Yes and there was hell to pay for it.
He said he wanted pastrami over rye…not salami over pie. 😡
And He said unto Moses, “I told you NO VINEGAR!! And here it is … swimmin’ in vinegar. Just for that, you don’t get to enter the promised land!”