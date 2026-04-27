Babesleaga Group AL : Week 6 : Results and Standings

We have one more week to go and barring a big upset it looks like Maureen O’Hara will be advancing to the next round. Check out Group AM, our next set of contestants.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Maureen O’Hara
|6 – 0 – 0
|336
|56.00
|177
|56.00 – 29.50
|Gene Tierney
|5 – 1 – 0
|324
|54.00
|156
|54.00 – 26.00
|Ingrid Bergman
|5 – 1 – 0
|288
|48.00
|211
|48.00 – 35.17
|Veronica Lake
|3 – 3 – 0
|285
|47.50
|209
|47.50 – 38.33
|Cyd Charisse
|3 – 3 – 0
|270
|45.00
|230
|45.00 – 38.33
|Lauren Bacall
|1 – 5 – 0
|249
|41.50
|284
|41.50 – 47.33
|Greer Garson
|1 – 5 – 0
|107
|17.83
|350
|17.83 – 58.33
|Joan Blondell
|0 – 6 – 0
|125
|20.83
|347
|20.83 – 57.83
Final Week
- 10:00 am Maureen O’Hara vs Joan Blondell
- 2:00 pm Gene Tierney vs Ingrid Bergam
- 6:00 pm Lauren Bacall vs Greer Garson
- 8:00 pm Veronica Lake vs Cyd Charisse
Group AM
- Ursula Andress
- Sharon Tate
- Tuesday Weld
- Dyan Cannon
- Jean Seberg
- Eva Renzi
- Mary Ure
- Elke Sommer
It’s incredible, what type of drug was the guy on?
I’m betting JFK slept with nearly every lady mentioned here..supposedly had a brief affair with Gene in ’48….and I don’t like the way that sounds.