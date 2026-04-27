Babesleaga Group AL : Week 6 : Results and Standings

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We have one more week to go and barring a big upset it looks like Maureen O’Hara will be advancing to the next round. Check out Group AM, our next set of contestants.

Results

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Who do you prefer?
64 votes · 64 answers
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Who do you prefer?
69 votes · 69 answers
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Who do you prefer?
69 votes · 69 answers
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Who do you prefer?
60 votes · 60 answers
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Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Maureen O’Hara6 – 0 – 033656.0017756.00 – 29.50
Gene Tierney5 – 1 – 032454.0015654.00 – 26.00
Ingrid Bergman5 – 1 – 028848.0021148.00 – 35.17
Veronica Lake3 – 3 – 028547.5020947.50 – 38.33
Cyd Charisse3 – 3 – 027045.0023045.00 – 38.33
Lauren Bacall1 – 5 – 024941.5028441.50 – 47.33
Greer Garson1 – 5 – 010717.8335017.83 – 58.33
Joan Blondell0 – 6 – 012520.8334720.83 – 57.83

Final Week

  • 10:00 am Maureen O’Hara vs Joan Blondell
  • 2:00 pm Gene Tierney vs Ingrid Bergam
  • 6:00 pm Lauren Bacall vs Greer Garson
  • 8:00 pm Veronica Lake vs Cyd Charisse

Group AM

  • Ursula Andress
  • Sharon Tate
  • Tuesday Weld
  • Dyan Cannon
  • Jean Seberg
  • Eva Renzi
  • Mary Ure
  • Elke Sommer

One Comment

  1. It’s incredible, what type of drug was the guy on?
    I’m betting JFK slept with nearly every lady mentioned here..supposedly had a brief affair with Gene in ’48….and I don’t like the way that sounds.

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