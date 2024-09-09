Babesleaga Group AB : Week 6 : Results and Standings

Last week and then on to the next group.

Results

Standings

ContestantsRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Selena Gomez6 – 0 – 052587.5013887.50-23.00
Camila Cabello5 – 1 – 048580.8313880.33-23.00
Taylor Swift5 – 1 – 043873.0022273.00-37.00
Billie Eilish4 – 2 – 035559.1726959.17-44.83
Iggy Azalea1 – 4 – 126243.6735643.67-59.33
Miley Cyrus1 – 4 – 123639.3338339.33-63.83
Doja Cat1 – 5 – 013021.6744621.67-74.33
Megan Thee Stallion0 – 6 – 06410.6752110.67-86.83

Week 7

  • 10:00 am Doja Cat vs Iggy Azalea
  • 2:00 pm Megan Thee Stallion vs Miley Cyrus
  • 6:00 pm Taylor Swift vs Camila Cabello
  • 8:00 pm Selena Gomez vs Billie Eilish

Next, Group AC

  • Elizabeth Berkley
  • Judith Light
  • Judy Landers
  • Marilu Henner
  • Meredith Baxter
  • Nancy McKeon
  • Suzanne Somers
  • Valerie Bertinelli

  1. Years ago I ran a poll on facebook
    asking:
    Who’s the ugliest woman of all time?
    The winning answer was ‘Your mom’
    It was a Rookie mistake question but I learned from my mistake and that’s the main thing.

