Babesleaga Group AB : Week 6 : Results and Standings

Results
Standings
|Contestants
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Selena Gomez
|6 – 0 – 0
|525
|87.50
|138
|87.50-23.00
|Camila Cabello
|5 – 1 – 0
|485
|80.83
|138
|80.33-23.00
|Taylor Swift
|5 – 1 – 0
|438
|73.00
|222
|73.00-37.00
|Billie Eilish
|4 – 2 – 0
|355
|59.17
|269
|59.17-44.83
|Iggy Azalea
|1 – 4 – 1
|262
|43.67
|356
|43.67-59.33
|Miley Cyrus
|1 – 4 – 1
|236
|39.33
|383
|39.33-63.83
|Doja Cat
|1 – 5 – 0
|130
|21.67
|446
|21.67-74.33
|Megan Thee Stallion
|0 – 6 – 0
|64
|10.67
|521
|10.67-86.83
Week 7
- 10:00 am Doja Cat vs Iggy Azalea
- 2:00 pm Megan Thee Stallion vs Miley Cyrus
- 6:00 pm Taylor Swift vs Camila Cabello
- 8:00 pm Selena Gomez vs Billie Eilish
- Elizabeth Berkley
- Judith Light
- Judy Landers
- Marilu Henner
- Meredith Baxter
- Nancy McKeon
- Suzanne Somers
- Valerie Bertinelli
