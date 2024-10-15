Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 15 October 2024, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Be sure to stock up before you enter.
Anyone else find themselves humming Little River Band’s “It’s a Long Way There”?
It’s a long way there…it’s a long way to where I’m going…
Stranded – stranded on the toilet bowl…
What do you do when you’re stranded, and you can’t find the roll?
(Sung to Branded theme)
Plan ahead when visiting the head.
Designed by a FEMA logistics expert…
What’s the problem? It’s a hotel room. They clearly expect you to deuce in the sink like everyone else.
“Reach-around Required For Anal Cleanliness!”
Probably a Best Western
Lebron James’ custom-built bathroom for practicing 3-pointers!
Reed Richard’s personal loo.