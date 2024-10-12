Kurt Schlichter on the Vice Presidential Debate Moderators, and More

Great writer.

They said something wrong about the situation with Haitians in Springfield, and when JD Vance corrected them, their allies labeled it “mansplaining.” Well, apparently, they needed a man to explain it to them because they either didn’t have any idea what they were talking about, which is pretty likely, or they were lying to the audience, which is equally likely. Regardless, lefteminists have this strange expectation that somehow women are both equal and hors de combat.

[pun probably intended. — Oppo]

They want to be just like the boys, but when the boys treat them just like the boys, they cry. Twitter was full of mediocre matrons whining about how JD Vance dared to talk over the mediocre moderators. Too bad, ladies. Welcome to equality. Thicken that skin and stop bawling every time someone points out how you’re lame.

… They don’t care about women being killed on military misadventures, and, given the chance, they will happily draft women as cannon fodder – only not their own special snowflake daughters. If you think you’re going to see Kamala Harris’s mutant stepdaughter or her clique in uniform, you’re gobbling psychedelic mushrooms. Dying overseas is what kids like yours do. Their kids get their student loans paid, also by you.

And, of course, there’s Kamala Harris’s slap-happy husband. He’s the guy that Jen Psaki announced was redefining masculinity. …

Anyway, we all know about the story of the second gentleman impregnating the nanny and then having her abort the kid. This is in line with a lot of Democrat heroes and their attitude towards women. Ted Kennedy, Bill Clinton, John Edwards – every one of them was/is a feminist, and every one of them was/is a scumbag.