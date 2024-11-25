Babesleaga Group AD : Week 1 Results and Standings

We have the new league up and running. Hope everyone is enjoying themselves.

Results

Standings

Contestants Record Points Average Points Against Average Score Barbara Stanwyck 1 – 0 – 0 80 80.00 29 80.00-29.00 Greta Garbo 1 – 0 – 0 62 62.00 35 62.00-35.00 Ginger Rogers 1 – 0 – 0 59 59.00 30 59.00-30.00 Irene Dunne 1 – 0 – 0 54 54.00 41 54.00-41.00 Joan Crawford 0 – 1 – 0 41 41.00 54 41.00-54.00 Katherine Hepburn 0 – 1 – 0 35 35.00 62 35.00-62.00 Mae West 0 – 1 – 0 30 30.00 59 30.00-59.00 Claudette Colbert 0 – 1 – 0 29 29.00 80 29.00-80.00

Week 2

10:00 am Ginger Rogers vs Greta Garbo

2:00 pm Barbara Stanwyck vs Katherine Hepburn

6:00 pm Mae West vs Joan Crawford

8:00 pm Claudette Colbert vs Irene Dunne

