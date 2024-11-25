Babesleaga Group AD : Week 1 Results and Standings

We have the new league up and running. Hope everyone is enjoying themselves.
Results
Standings
|Contestants
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Barbara Stanwyck
|1 – 0 – 0
|80
|80.00
|29
|80.00-29.00
|Greta Garbo
|1 – 0 – 0
|62
|62.00
|35
|62.00-35.00
|Ginger Rogers
|1 – 0 – 0
|59
|59.00
|30
|59.00-30.00
|Irene Dunne
|1 – 0 – 0
|54
|54.00
|41
|54.00-41.00
|Joan Crawford
|0 – 1 – 0
|41
|41.00
|54
|41.00-54.00
|Katherine Hepburn
|0 – 1 – 0
|35
|35.00
|62
|35.00-62.00
|Mae West
|0 – 1 – 0
|30
|30.00
|59
|30.00-59.00
|Claudette Colbert
|0 – 1 – 0
|29
|29.00
|80
|29.00-80.00
Week 2
- 10:00 am Ginger Rogers vs Greta Garbo
- 2:00 pm Barbara Stanwyck vs Katherine Hepburn
- 6:00 pm Mae West vs Joan Crawford
- 8:00 pm Claudette Colbert vs Irene Dunne
Did you get my mail-in vote?
That sucker cost me 73 cents to mail.
A number of websites have days when they post pictures of beautiful women. I don’t rate them with a score unless there’s a toss-up. Instead, I’m very simple…
Nope
Nope
Nope
Nope
Nope
Nope
Maybe
Nope
Once in a long while, I’ll see a…
Yep! 🤣