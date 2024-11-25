Babesleaga Group AD : Week 1 Results and Standings

Posted by on

We have the new league up and running. Hope everyone is enjoying themselves.

Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
109 votes · 109 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
89 votes · 89 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
97 votes · 97 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
95 votes · 95 answers
Vote

Standings

ContestantsRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Barbara Stanwyck1 – 0 – 08080.002980.00-29.00
Greta Garbo1 – 0 – 06262.003562.00-35.00
Ginger Rogers1 – 0 – 05959.003059.00-30.00
Irene Dunne1 – 0 – 05454.004154.00-41.00
Joan Crawford0 – 1 – 04141.005441.00-54.00
Katherine Hepburn0 – 1 – 03535.006235.00-62.00
Mae West0 – 1 – 03030.005930.00-59.00
Claudette Colbert0 – 1 – 02929.008029.00-80.00

Week 2

  • 10:00 am Ginger Rogers vs Greta Garbo
  • 2:00 pm Barbara Stanwyck vs Katherine Hepburn
  • 6:00 pm Mae West vs Joan Crawford
  • 8:00 pm Claudette Colbert vs Irene Dunne

2 Comments

  2. A number of websites have days when they post pictures of beautiful women. I don’t rate them with a score unless there’s a toss-up. Instead, I’m very simple…

    Nope
    Nope
    Nope
    Nope
    Nope
    Nope
    Maybe
    Nope

    Once in a long while, I’ll see a…

    Yep! 🤣

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.